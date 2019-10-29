Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 2,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Metlife by 3,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. 428,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,947. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

