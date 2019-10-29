Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.