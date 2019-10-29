Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 5,147 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5,984.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 82,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,395. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.