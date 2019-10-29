Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 732 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $53.99 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.