Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $262.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.13.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.43. 410,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.27. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 248.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 684.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $804,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

