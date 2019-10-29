Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after purchasing an additional 162,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. 813,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,050. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

