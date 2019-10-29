PENG (PENG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $445.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. PENG has a total market cap of $256,097.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PENG has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.01489150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,117,856,868 coins and its circulating supply is 8,778,192,180 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

