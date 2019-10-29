Penn National Gaming (PENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will be releasing its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

