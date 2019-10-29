PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 106,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $1,418,850.00. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $243,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

