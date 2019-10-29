Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 495,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.