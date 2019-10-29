Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Cap of $13,916.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $13,916.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,348,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,228,561 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

