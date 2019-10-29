Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 22.13%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 176.4% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

