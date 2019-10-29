PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.3% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after buying an additional 838,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after buying an additional 143,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.92. 60,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,503. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

