PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,503. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

