Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0277 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $187.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 4,958.15%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.