Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.08, approximately 568,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 367,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

