PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 291,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 67.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 59.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

