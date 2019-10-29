PetroDollar (XPD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. PetroDollar has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One PetroDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

PetroDollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

