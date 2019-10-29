Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading Down 3.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 72,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 228,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petroteq Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Analysts expect that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.