PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading 32.4% Higher

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) traded up 32.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03, 59,220,784 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 302% from the average session volume of 14,730,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

