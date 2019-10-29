Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.865 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

PSXP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 84,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,348. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at $553,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

