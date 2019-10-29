Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1,649.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Photronics were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,943 shares of company stock worth $693,589. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAB opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $805.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

