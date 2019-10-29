Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. 1,998,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,694. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In related news, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 304,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

