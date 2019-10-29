PIBBLE Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,798.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00216044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.01521569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028253 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00112276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,442,361,420 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

