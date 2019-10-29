Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.