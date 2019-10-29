Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,536 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 14,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 37.57%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

