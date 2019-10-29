Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $851,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,374,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 62,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.97. 155,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

