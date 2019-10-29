Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,060 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.