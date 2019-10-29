Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 314,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 334,495 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $44.71.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

