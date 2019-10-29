Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. 7,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,756.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,291. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

