Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.8% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,055,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $346,916,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.29. 51,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,371. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

