Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HZNP. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,007,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,591,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,679 shares of company stock worth $16,564,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,628,000 after acquiring an additional 896,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,656,000 after purchasing an additional 695,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,090,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,480,000 after purchasing an additional 657,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,370,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,697,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

