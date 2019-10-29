Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $35.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

FSB has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Financial Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Franklin Financial Network from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

NYSE FSB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 107,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,491. The company has a market capitalization of $500.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Network’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

