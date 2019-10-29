Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

OPTN stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 670.20% and a negative return on equity of 102.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

