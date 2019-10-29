Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NXPI opened at $108.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

