Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.90-1.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.98. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

PBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Securities initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

