Plains GP (PAGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

