Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

