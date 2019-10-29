Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 812,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

STI stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 308,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

