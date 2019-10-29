Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 345 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 126,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in F5 Networks by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in F5 Networks by 27.8% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.42.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $224,335.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,483 shares of company stock worth $2,324,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.64. 4,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,806. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

