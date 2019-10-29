Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 560 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other S&P Global news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $8.65 on Tuesday, reaching $257.24. 31,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,365. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $269.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

