Plumas Bancorp Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

PLBC opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Richard Francis Kenny bought 1,158 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.