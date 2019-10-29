PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.