PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $1,110,559.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,938 shares of company stock worth $4,875,264. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $148.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.