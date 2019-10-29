PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:PNM remained flat at $$50.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,557. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price objective on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

