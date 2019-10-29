PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,885.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $13,885.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

