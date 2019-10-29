PonziCoin Price Up 62.9% Over Last Week (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. PonziCoin has a market cap of $2,187.00 and $272.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00216239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.01502160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00112806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.