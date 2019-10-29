Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given a $104.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities reiterated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.20.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $94.90 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $30,492.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,648.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,146 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,493 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $206,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

