Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

