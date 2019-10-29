Price Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $7.95 on Tuesday, reaching $1,769.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,429. The company has a market capitalization of $871.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,767.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,843.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

